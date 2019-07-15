North Dakota won’t enforce new abortion law until judge issues ruling
BISMARCK (FNS) — The state of North Dakota has agreed to not enforce a new abortion law until a federal judge rules on a request from challengers.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland agreed Friday, July 12, to prevent the state from requiring that physicians inform patients it may be possible to reverse a drug-induced abortion until he rules on a preliminary injunction requested by the challengers. The law is set to go into effect Aug. 1.
The two sides filed a joint stipulation last week stating a delay in enforcement would “give the Court more time to address the merits” of the plaintiffs’ request.
The American Medical Association and North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic filed a lawsuit late last month arguing the new law, as well as another one already on the books, will force doctors to misinform their patients and violate medical ethics. Supporters of the new law said it will give women the full information needed about the procedure.
The state has until the end of the week to respond to the challengers’ request for a preliminary injunction, which would prevent the law’s enforcement while the case moves forward.
Man dies in storage unit fire in Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — One man died in an early-morning storage unit fire Sunday, July 14.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1725 First Ave. N. at 2:35 a.m. and arrived within four minutes, according to a release from the Fargo Fire Department. Crews found smoke coming from the north end of the complex and knocked down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving.
Firefighters contained the damage to a single rental unit but found a man dead inside. His identity had not been released Sunday.
Both the fire department and Fargo Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire and the death, according to the release.
Damage is estimated at about $15,000, according to the release.
Man dead after tractor rollover near Portland identified
PORTLAND, N.D. (FNS) — A man driving a John Deere 3020 died after the tractor rolled onto its top near Portland about 5:13 p.m on Friday, July 12, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The tractor, driven by 77-year-old Alton Anderson, was pulling a sickle mower that was cutting grass for hay. As Anderson turned to travel around a culvert opening in the bottom of the ditch, the tractor’s front right tire encountered a sinkhole.
The tire dropped into the hole, causing the tractor to roll and crush Anderson. He died at the scene.
According to the patrol, the tractor was not equipped with a roll bar or cab.
North Dakota man wanted in Texas murder on the run in Canada
WINNIPEG (FNS) — A North Dakota man wanted for murder in Texas is believed to be hiding out in Canada, according to the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The Manitoba RCMP said Derek Whisenand, 27, crossed the Canadian border near Haskett, Man., during the week of June 24 before traveling to Winnipeg and possibly eastern Canada.
According to the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office in North Dakota, Whisenand’s vehicle was recovered northwest of Walhalla 2 miles away from the Canadian border.
Whisenand is suspected of murdering 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn, who was found dead in his home of “severe trauma to the head” on June 26. He is also the subject of a warrant for arrest in Canada.
The RCMP describes Whisenand as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. They said he was last seen with a black goatee and is traveling with a large mixed breed dog.
The RCMP warns the public that Whisenand may be armed and is considered dangerous.
If seen, he should not be approached and anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.
Man who allegedly posed threat to officers shot by Woodbury police
WOODBURY, Minn. (FNS) — Police in Woodbury shot and injured a man late Sunday morning after the man called 911 saying he wanted police to kill him, officials said.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. July 14 in the 7000 block of Highpointe Road, according to Woodbury Public Safety.
The man called 911 and said he was “having homicidal feelings” and that he “wants to die,” repeatedly telling dispatchers to “Come kill me,” a news release said.
Officers arrived less than 10 minutes later and found the man in the street. He “took a shooting stance directed toward officers,” the release said, though it’s not clear whether the man had a weapon.
Police fired both lethal and “less lethal” munitions at the man, injuring him. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was listed in stable condition Sunday.
Woodbury is on the eastern edge of the Twin Cities.
No officers were injured, the release said.
The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Man dies in motorcycle crash northwest of Bemidji
LEONARD, Minn. (FNS) — A 26-year-old Solway man died early Saturday morning after a motorcycle crash on Clearwater County Road 2 approximately 1.5 miles south of Leonard.
First responders found the man dead at the scene when they arrived a little after 3:30 a.m. July 14. The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Leonard is about 30 miles northwest of Bemidji.
Woman injured in accidental shooting at motel
WILLMAR, Minn. (FNS) — A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday night, July 13, with injuries that weren’t life-threatening after an accidental shooting at a Super 8 motel here.
According to police, a woman was injured in the leg when a handgun was accidentally discharged in a room next door.
No names have been released as of yet and there has been no word about possible charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Body of boater recovered from Mississippi River
WINONA, Minn. (FNS) – Officials have recovered the body of a 63-year-old Winona man who fell into the Mississippi River while boating Friday, July 12.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded a daylong, multi-agency search at the Prairie Island Spillway Saturday after the boater went missing.
The man’s body was recovered about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Winona County Emergency Management.
Winona County dispatch received a report shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday of a boat in distress at the Prairie Island Spillway. Multiple agencies responded to the area, including Winona County Dive Rescue, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
By the time crews arrived, one of the people who fell from the boat had already been rescued by a passing boat. Crews searched for the other man until about 10:30 p.m. and resumed searching at 6 a.m. Saturday.
