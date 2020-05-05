Scammers have concocted a wave of new schemes to cheat people out of their money by using the economic impact payments (stimulus checks) as a way to gain access to personal identifying information.
If you get a call, email, text or social media message saying the Internal Revenue Service needs some personal information before sending your stimulus payment, do not respond. It’s a scam.
The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your tax refund faster. That also applies to emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Don’t open them or click on attachments or links.
Here are signs a scammer is after your money:
• The caller or emailer uses the words “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” The term that government officials are using is “economic impact payment.”
• You are asked to verify your personal or banking information to speed up your stimulus payment.
• The individual offers to get you your payment faster.
• You receive a fake check, and then the sender tells you to call a number to verify your personal information in order to cash it.
• You are asked to sign your check over to the caller.
If you believe you have been a victim of an IRS impersonation scam, call the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
