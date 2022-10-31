Storm girls stride into top 5 at Section 6A Championships

Head Coach Larry Lasch poses for a photo with two of his senior runners, Alison Hoerer and Luke Baumgardner.

 Courtesy Christy Haire

STAPLES, Minn. — Eight years into its journey as a cooperative, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country program seems to be hitting its stride. The girls team posted its highest finish in history Friday, Oct. 28, taking fourth place at the Section 6A Championships at Vintage Golf Course. Sixteen teams competed, with only Minnewaska Area, Wadena-Deer Creek and Staples-Motley outrunning the Storm.

Freshman Kiera Wiertzema took 15th, setting a new personal record of 20:55.30. The young phenom finished three spots away from a state tournament berth. Lucie Comstock finished 16th with a time of 21:04.10 and Gracie Falck placed 24th with a time of 21:46.20.

Kiera Wiertzema finished her freshman season on a high note, grabbing 15th place at the Section 6A Championships. 
Lucie Comstock proved to be one of the biggest snubs from our Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch list. Her improvement has been quite impressive, earning her 16th place at the Section 6A Championships.
Noah Berge was the only B-W Storm runner to finish inside the top 25.
Troy Berndt may be entering his first year as a high school student in 2023, but he logged a fantastic eighth grade season at the varsity level for the Storm. 


