Storm girls stride into top 5 at Section 6A Championships

Lucie Comstock proved to be one of the biggest snubs from our Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch list. Her improvement has been quite impressive, earning her 16th place at the Section 6A Championships.
STAPLES, Minn. — Eight years into its journey as a cooperative, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country program seems to be hitting its stride. The girls team posted its highest finish in history Friday, Oct. 28, taking fourth place at the Section 6A Championships at Vintage Golf Course. Sixteen teams competed, with only Minnewaska Area, Wadena-Deer Creek and Staples-Motley outrunning the Storm.
Freshman Kiera Wiertzema took 15th, setting a new personal record of 20:55.30. The young phenom finished three spots away from a state tournament berth. Lucie Comstock finished 16th with a time of 21:04.10 and Gracie Falck placed 24th with a time of 21:46.20.
Comstock and Falck were the only seventh graders to finish inside the top 45 at sections. They’ve worked hard to catch Wiertzema at the end of the season, but the freshman showed exactly why she leads the Storm through the peaks and valleys with her personal-best race.
“I thought it was amazing to have two seventh graders and a freshman run so strong for our team,” B-W Head Coach Larry Lasch said.
The competitive balance between the trio has propelled B-W to contender status and forced every runner to bring their “A” game, not only to meets, but also practices.
“There’s a little rivalry there. They will never tell it to each other, but they’re competitive and each one would want to be the No. 1 runner,” Lasch said.
Jasmyn Benedict may certainly throw her hat into the race in coming years. The freshman finished 31st at sections with a time of 22:00.60.
“At the start of the season, she kind of ran content. Then, on a tough, cold day at the Heart O’ Lakes Championships — she ran a personal best,” Lasch said. “Jasmyn was by far our most improved runner. She will be solid next year and she really surprised us, separating herself from the middle of our team to the front.”
Senior Alison Hoerer placed 61st out of 112 runners with a time of 23:58.60. It was a respectable finish for the Storm veteran who recently committed to play college hockey at Bethel University.
“Ali was always steady, she ran hard for us,” Lasch said. “Playing in all the hockey tournaments kind of takes a toll, but kudos to her, she was the glue, the mentor that made those kids stick together and try their absolute best.”
The boys team placed 11th out of 17 programs. Staples-Motley won the boys event for a clean sweep of sections. Junior Noah Berge stayed fast in 24th, finishing the race in 18:23.40. Berge was in 10th place after the first mile.
“Noah didn’t run last year. Having him come out, then seeing how good he was — that was a pleasant surprise,” Lasch said. “He put himself in a great spot Friday, he could see the guy he had to stay with to make state. He ran consistently, it just wasn’t his best race. The experience was good for him in his first time on that big stage. I would think he would make an attempt to put himself inside the top 10 every single race next year.”
Troy Berndt turned heads as an eighth grader, running a time of 19:11.60 to finish 44th.
“The course was a little tougher than the typical course, but Troy was only a half-second off his personal best,” Lasch said. “Wyatt Stav, a freshman, was also one or two seconds off his personal best. To have those two boys coming up as a freshman and sophomore next season is promising. I see Wyatt and Troy wanting to keep up with Noah in practice.”
Senior Jonathan Hill ended his career with a time of 20:37.00. His brother, Jaxon, will be a junior on next year’s team. Senior Luke Baumgardner capped off his career with a time of 20:27.00.
Both the girls and boys will have a solid shot at placing in the top half of Section 6A next year, with success hinging on the offseason miles logged by the runners. The cooperative is showing shimmers of potential, much like the other Twin Towns Area programs that have come together in recent history.
“The softball team started to make strides last year and I thought the first year of wrestling went really well,” Lasch said.
Breckenridge bids farewell to seven seniors — Baumgardner, Hill, Awender, Hoerer, Sierra Valentine, Briar Maudal and Lilly Beyer.
