Storm sweeps Red River dual

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestlers grabbed a pair of Eastern Dakota Conference victories over Devils Lake and Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, Nov. 30 with promising performances up and down the roster. Coach Ryan Brandt’s team defeated the Lakers 48-35 and rode that high to a 52-18 beating of the Roughriders in the nightcap.
“We went in against a Devils Lake team who’s been really good the last couple years and made it to the state tournament the last two,” Brandt said. “We got a pin in every one of our wins. We knew they had some really good wrestlers and our guys just performed.”
The biggest match against Devils Lake was tasked to senior Aidan Ruddy, who pinned James Charboneau, the No. 6-ranked wrestler in North Dakota at 152 pounds.
“Before Aidan pinned him, he was pretty much moving him around the mat and controlling him the whole time. He did a really great job and capped off the win for us,” Brandt said. “Aidan also performed well in his loss vs. West Fargo last week. He faced the No. 2 wrestler in the state and wrestled a really good match, just got out of position one time and ended up on his back.”
Grant Davis was solid with a pin at 182 pounds vs. Marcus Heiser.
“Grant faced a pretty experienced kid, kind of got the momentum rolling right away for us,” Brandt said.
Red River surrendered a number of forfeits in the nightcap, allowing the Storm to slide up the EDC standings at 2-1 on the young season.
“In the matches we did have to wrestle, they had some good quality kids for us,” Brandt said. “Colman Barth picked up a nice win against a talented kid at 120 pounds against Red River.”
Grant Davis lit the fire for Breckenridge-Wahpeton with an opening win at 170 pounds, defeating Troy Stenjhem in an 11-0 major decision. After claiming a victory by fall against the Lakers, junior Alex Martel broke his nose during a grimy 132-pound battle vs. the Roughriders’ Tanner Swanson.
“Martel was starting to come back in that match, but ended up losing by injury default,” Brandt said.
Jackson Burchill secured a pin vs. John Bjerke at 1:04 of the 220-pound match against Red River and Hunter Owens flattened Kelly Middleton in the 152-pound match.
“Jackson has kind of been our rock up top to start the year,” Brandt said. “We just did a better job of controlling positions out there, some things that we kind of let West Fargo push us around on we did a better job at. Our captains and leaders on the team stepped up including Hunter.”
