Take joy in a Twin Towns Thursday

Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Rauber and Mercedes Jirak welcome Twin Town folks to the Thursday, June 22 Summer Wine Walk. Held throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, participants had the opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying some lovely wine and snacks.
Unlike the previous year’s iteration of the event, this year nearly half of the participating businesses were off the beaten path — Dakota Avenue. Drifter Chic was one of the four businesses participants could visit in Breckenridge. Ava Johanson welcomed guests with a smile throughout the evening.
Whit Aesthetics took the opportunity to welcome folks into their beautiful Breckenridge office. From wine and chocolate to perfectly decorated sugar cookies made by Lindsay Frovarp, there was something for everyone. Pictured from left: Augusta Abel, Whitney Petersen and Madelyn Larson.
Green Apple was another new addition to this year’s wine walk. Instead of wine, the team served CBD and THC drinks. Kathy Hoffert, co-owner David Hoffert’s mother, manned the drink station, while co-owner April Hoffert worked behind the register.
In conjunction with the wine walk, the Red Door Art Gallery hosted it’s Portraits and People artist reception. The gallery was packed as all but one of the showcased artists attended the night’s festivities. Attending artists included Catherin Von Bank, Laura Von Bank, Laura Youngbird, John House, Rita Erdrich, Virginia Dambach, Ruth Hanson, Evan Bjerke and Kary Janousek.
Mike Rosley was the first to have his photo taken. Here, the glass plate sits under running water as one of the final parts of the process. Rosley opted to keep his glasses on in the photo for that stylistic sunglasses look.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, hosted a meet the artist wine social Thursday in honor of Bill Dablow's 'Zoo Sessions' engagement. Dablow, heard throughout the Southern Red River Valley on radio station KBMW, will create a collection of oil paintings this summer.