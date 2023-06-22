The baby that couldn't wait

Magnum Harlo Medenwaldt.

Magnum Harlo Medenwaldt shot into the world with all the energy his name implies. He didn’t wait until his due date, he didn’t even wait until his parents were in the hospital. Medenwaldt made his appearance in the world on the Highway 29 exit to Abercrombie and Colfax.

“He shot out of me like a gun. He was breathing on his own, doctors were surprised with how well he had done,” Magnum’s mother Tracy Medenwaldt said.



