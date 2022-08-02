Purchase Access

In 1914 Thomas Edison’s factory in West Orange, N.J., was destroyed by a fire. Much of Edison’s life work went up in flames. At the height of the fire, Edison’s 24-year-old son, Charles, searched frantically for his father. He finally found him, calmly watching the fire, his face glowing in the reflection, his white hair blowing in the wind.

Charles’ heart ached for him. Edison was 67 at the time, and everything was gone. When he saw his son, he shouted, “Charles, where’s your mother?” Then he said, “Find her. Bring her here. She will never see anything like this as long as she lives.”



