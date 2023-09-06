Still Trolling. Walleyes are still being caught on Lake Sakakawea by trolling night crawlers on live bait rigs behind bottom bouncers, but their bait preferences are changing as water levels drop and temperatures cool.
Like most years, I usually take a couple day break from walleye fishing over my birthday (September 2nd) to recharge my batteries and my boat batteries. This year has been a busy season no doubt. It has also been probably one of the best years of fishing I have seen. I know we had a very short spring river run, but since the end of April it has been go, go, go!
I just left Lake Sakakawea. I was there for 7 straight days and I heard a lot of mixed reports before and during my guiding time there. I found the walleye fishing to be fantastic once again. A few things are beginning to change, however, up on Sakakawea.
The most notable thing shifting now is that the water is beginning to drop. We gained almost 19 feet of water on Sak this summer, and things really look promising for the future of our walleye fishery and all angling. With the dropping water all the new hatches of smelt, perch, bass, and other species will begin to pull out of the back of the bays toward their mouths.
When this happens, predator fish will begin to concentrate nearby. Another thing you will notice is the walleyes will start feeding heavily on bigger baits! This is when creek chubs, jig raps, and big cranks will shine. So be prepared for this to change in the coming weeks.
As for now, the walleyes are still eating crawlers on rigs pulled behind a bottom bouncer. For the most part, they are still deep, but I did catch a bunch of fish in that 20′ to 30′ range which was an encouraging sign.
I feel with all things I am seeing we will have an outstanding fall on Sakakawea. My fingers are crossed for the Missouri River near Bismarck. We have been cut short the last two falls, so I am really hoping this one provides some good fishing and weather.
