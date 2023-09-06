230907-p3-peluso-report
Still Trolling. Walleyes are still being caught on Lake Sakakawea by trolling night crawlers on live bait rigs behind bottom bouncers, but their bait preferences are changing as water levels drop and temperatures cool.

 Photo by Mike Peluso.

Like most years, I usually take a couple day break from walleye fishing over my birthday (September 2nd) to recharge my batteries and my boat batteries. This year has been a busy season no doubt. It has also been probably one of the best years of fishing I have seen. I know we had a very short spring river run, but since the end of April it has been go, go, go!

I just left Lake Sakakawea. I was there for 7 straight days and I heard a lot of mixed reports before and during my guiding time there. I found the walleye fishing to be fantastic once again. A few things are beginning to change, however, up on Sakakawea.



