3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:

Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.

2nd THING:

46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

3rd THING:

New Year’s Dance: Sponsored by Lidgerwood Fire Department, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Lidgerwood KC Hall. Music by Rockin’ Rodney.

