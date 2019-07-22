1. This Day in History: Find out why Vanessa Williams gave up her Miss America title on this day in 1984. Read more about it on A4

2. Today in Sports: In 1996, injured American gymnast Kerri Strug scored a 9.7 on the vault as the U.S. won its first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics competition.

3. Valley Voices: Look inside today’s edition for our Valley Voices section focusing on the agriculture industry.

4. Port Authority: The board will hear a presentation from the owners of Slim’s Home Furnishings in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The board meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Breckenridge City Hall.

