4 Things To Know Today

1. US-Canada-Mexico trade deal: The Senate approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday, which will replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It comes a day after President Trump signed a new trade agreement with China.
2. White House violated law: A federal watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, said Thursday the White House violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine – an action at the center of President Trump’s impeachment.
3. Blizzard conditions possible: The National Weather Service says our region will be in a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday with the potential for blizzard conditions. The Twin Towns area could see 4-6 inches of snowfall over the two days, with wind gusts in the low 40s. Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are expected. People should monitor weather forecasts before traveling.
4. On This Day: In 1991, a United States-led coalition’s planes struck targets in Kuwait and Iraq, launching the Persian Gulf War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.