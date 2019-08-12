1 Full House: Southern Valley Health Watch’s annual Poker Walk starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton.
2 Today in History: In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. There were 305 women who enlisted in the Corps for office, clerical and secretarial duties that year.
3 Music in the Park: The Community Band will perform at Music in the Park from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the band shelter in Chahinkapa Park. Free and open to the public.
4 Today’s Birthdays include sharp-shooter Annie Oakley (1860-1926); “Wizard of Oz” star Bert Lahr (1895-1967); director Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980); Cuban leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016); Hawaiian entertainer Don Ho (1930-2007); “Mad Men” star John Slattery (1962-) and “Avengers: Endgame” star Sebastian Stan (1983-).
