 4 Things to Know Today

1 Celebrating Cowboys: The Senate has passed a resolution declaring Saturday, July 27, as National Day of the American Cowboy. Sen. John Hoeven cosponsored the resolution, introduced by Senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), to honor the legacy and contributions of cowboys in North Dakota and across the United States.

2 Mark your calendars: The Sixth Annual Lynx Links for Cancer Golf Tournament — Jacob Petermann Benefit is a four-person scramble, at Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton, North Dakota. Registration 10 a.m., shotgun start 11 a.m. $75 per person.

3 Educate yourself: Wayne Beyer shares his love of learning in this week’s Wahpeton Parks and Rec col.

4 Centennial: The Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill & Elevator will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Lloyd Omdahl shares about it on Page 4.

