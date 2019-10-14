4 Things To Know

1. This Day in History: In 1917, infamous spy Mata Hari was executed by a firing squad outside Paris. Read more about her on Page A3.
2. Evergreen UMC Fall Luncheon and Bazaar: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Homemade soup and BBQ will be available for $8, includes pie and beverage. Freshly made donuts, Grandma’s Attic, Grandma’s Pantry, along with crafts/sewing, will also be available.
3. Author Meet and Greet: Author Jana Berndt (“Finding Norm”) will be at Dakota Coffee from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
4. Today’s Birthdays include philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900); “The Godfather” author Mario Puzo (1920-1999); automobile executive Lee Iacocca (1924-); “Alice” star Linda Lavin (1937-); actress-director Penny Marshall (1943-2018) and chef Emeril Lagasse (1959-)
