1. Deck the halls: The December calendar of events can be found on page A12, full of area holiday activities and celebrations.
2. This Day in History: In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson formed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Read more about it on page A4.
3. Anniversary: Today in 1972, the first commercially successful video game, “Pong,” was released in California. One of the first video games was created in 1958 by William Higginbotham, a physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven lab. The game, “Tennis for Two,” was very similar to “Pong.”
4. Today’s Birthdays: Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888), author; C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), scholar/author; Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (1908-1972), civil rights leader/politician; Vin Scully (1927-), sportscaster; Chuck Mangione (1940-), musician/composer; Garry Shandling (1949-2016), actor/comedian; Joel Coen (1954-), filmmaker; Howie Mandel (1955-), actor/TV personality; Don Cheadle (1964-), actor; Mariano Rivera (1969-), baseball player; Anna Faris (1976-), actress; Lucas Black (1982-), actor; Russell Wilson (1988-), football player.
