4 Things to Know

1. This Day in History: In 1971, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachuted from a plane over Washington state with $200,000 in ransom money and was never seen again.

2. Today’s Birthdays: William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938-), basketball player; Pete Best (1941-), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942-), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948-), author; Russell Watson (1966-), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974-), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978-), actress.

3. Celebration Finale: The last celebration for Wahpeton’s Sesquicentennial year will be a reception that includes free hors d’oeuvres , a vendor fair, live music by the Soggy Bottom Science Boys, drawings, gun raffle and more. The free event runs 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Wahpeton Event Center and Catering.

4. Jingle and Mingle: Tangled Hair Studio in Wahpeton will host a vendor show from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Holiday drinks and snacks provided.

