Sophie Larson started with six straight aces for the Cowgirls on Tuesday, Aug. 31, as Breckenridge jumped all over Ortonville, Minnesota, for a clean sweep to begin its 2021 volleyball campaign by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-9.
Larson recorded seven aces in the match, two off the school record. Breckenridge recorded 21 aces as a team in a dominant home opener to begin its Section 6A title defense.
“Sophie came in and sparked us alive with six aces in a row,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “That got us into the game, because we weren’t really into it right away. Camryn Kaehler came in and had five big kills as well. We did a nice job setting everybody up and really mixing up our hitters. Overall, it was a very good start to the season.”
After cruising through the first set, the Cowgirls scored nine unanswered points in the second set. Ana Erickson started the scoring with a soft touch at the net and Abby Johnson followed with a streak of three aces. At one point, Breckenridge led 21-3.
“In that second set, we just continued the momentum. There was a little loss of focus near the end, but with 21 team aces tonight, that’s almost a set worth. Our serving game was really good.”
Johnson provided the fireworks in set No. 3, diving to her right for a one-handed dig, then popping up and crushing a kill across the net. The very next point, Camryn Kaehler deposited a kill directly into an opposing player's face which folded her to the floor. Kaehler’s verticality and power combination on offense was on display with a match-high 15 kills.
Breckenridge certainly played calm and loose, which led to contributions throughout the roster. Addie Twidwell was a presence at the net in deterring the Ortonville attack. Lauren Beyer also came on offensively near the end of the final set.
“I really want to develop Addie’s block role. Blocking is my main focus for her,” Wilson said. “She’s gonna be blocking some of the best hitters in our section and conference. That’s her main goal, to get her hands on every ball she can. When she can score a kill here or there, that’s just the cherry on top.”
While Breckenridge lost focus at times after jumping out to big leads, Carcie Materi and Riley Finkral tracked the volleyball with precision, letting many close strikes land out of play. Finkral, a senior libero, had her eyes on the line. That’s something Breckenridge will need when the game is also on the line.
“Abby, Riley and Camryn have been playing together for so long. They’ve serve received for us for the last three years so they know how they each perform,” Wilson said. “If a ball drops between them, it’s so rare and shocking because they know how each other plays. Sometimes I get on them about not communicating, but tonight they read the ball well and they’re only getting better as we continue to play.”
Tuesday was merely a warmup for Thursday’s home showdown vs. Henning, Minnesota. Henning finished the 2020 season with a perfect 11-0 record, poised to enter the section tournament as the No. 2 seed before playoffs were canceled by COVID-19.
Breckenridge earned the No. 1 seed with a 12-1 record and a lone loss to Barnesville, Minnesota, earning the section crown by default. Both teams will be eager to face off in a long awaited matchup and potential title preview.
“We need to play loose and relaxed. If we’re too tight or nervous, you can tell,” Wilson said. “When the game isn’t as quick as we want it to be, that tends to happen. We can’t let that happen at all Thursday night. We have to be on top of things.”
The two titans scrimmaged each other on Saturday, Aug. 28, giving both squads a little preparation entering Thursday’s game on Cowgirl Court.
“They have a big middle (hitter) who is pretty good. We have to hit around her,” Wilson said. “Their setter is also back. She’s a lefty and plays front row as well, she attacks the ball. We have to play defense and speed our offense up. Tonight was really slow, nice and pretty, but Thursday we gotta play fast. That’s how we’re going to score.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.