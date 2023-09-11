230912-p3-pet-food
Buy Now

Human food can be harmful and even fatal for pets.

As owners, we often use food to reward or treat our pet. A little piece of what you’re eating, leftovers someone didn’t finish, or maybe whatever drops on the floor during dinner. Not all human food is created equal when it comes to pets. Some of the food we eat everyday can do damage or be fatal to our furry friends.

Experts agree, the most dangerous for pets to ingest is xylitol. Things like candy, gum, toothpaste, baked goods, and some diet foods are sweetened with xylitol. It could cause a massive insulin release from the pancreas making your pet’s blood sugar drop. It can also cause liver failure, which can happen in a few days. Early symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, and coordination problems. Eventually, it may cause seizures.



Tags