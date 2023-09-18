Toxic or treat? How does human food affect pets?

Human food can be harmful and even fatal for pets.

As owners, we often use food to reward or treat our pet. A little piece of what you’re eating, leftovers someone didn’t finish, or maybe whatever drops on the floor during dinner.

Not all human food is created equal when it comes to pets. Some of the food we eat everyday can do damage or be fatal to our furry friends.



KARRIE CARLSON writes for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal. Like the News Monitor, it is a Wick Communications newspaper.

