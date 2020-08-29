1. Which of the following restaurant’s history extends back to 1896?
A. Prante’s
B. McDonalds
C. The Wilkin
D. The Boiler Room
2. Which of the following Twin Town gas stations is expanding?
A. Casey’s
B. Cenex, Wahpeton
C. Blazer Express
D. Simonson Station Store
3. How many restaurants are there in the Twin Town Area (including fast food)?
A. 11
B. 25
C. 30
D. 16
4. How many pharmacies are there in the Twin Town Area?
A. 6
B. 2
C. 4
D. 5
5. Drifter Chic in Breckenridge opened in what year?
A. 2018
B. 2017
C. 2012
D. 2015
6. How many species of animals are at the Chahinkapa Zoo?
A. 200
B. 65
C. 70
D. 30
7. Which bar in Wahpeton recently had a change in owners?
A. Sportsman’s Lounge
B. Firehouse Pub
C. Casey’s Bar
D. Driftwood Bar
8. Which Breckenridge business recently had a change in owners?
A. Slim’s Home furnishing
B. Buds, Blooms and Blessings
C. Farm City Supply
9. Which restaurant’s burger is this?
A. City Brew
B. The Wilkin
C. The Boiler Room
D. McDonalds
10. Which produce aisle is this?
A. Wahpeton Econofoods
B. Breckenridge Econofoods
Answers:
1. C. The Wilkin Drink & Eatery has a history that began in 1896 when its founder Anton Miksche emigrated from Austria to New York, then Chicago, Stearns County, and ultimately to Wahpeton of the Dakota Territory.
2. B. The renovation includes a new building for the Cenex store and the Hills 210 cafe. As of May 2020’s groundbreaking ceremony, construction was scheduled to be completed this November.
3. B. The Daily News counted 25 restaurants in the Twin Town Area.
4. A. The Daily News counted six pharmacies between the two towns.
5. A. Drifter Chic opened its doors in the spring of 2018
6. C. Chahinkapa Zoo is home to over 200 animals representing 70 species and 6 continents.
7. D. New owners are Dudley and Kathy Gordon. Driftwood Bar is open after being closed for months for remodel and then the pandemic. Kathy is the daughter of Mary Ann Mohs, who was the previous long time owner.
8. B. Alice Teo is the new owner of Buds, Blooms & Blessings. She began working with floral arrangements in 1997. She puts love, passion and her customers at the center of each design.
9. C.
10. B.
