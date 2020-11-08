Voter turnout higher in Richland and state

The lead up to the 2020 presidential election seemed saturated with unavoidable reminders to get out and do your civic duty. Nationally, at the time of writing, nearly 15 million more votes had been cast in the 2020 election than during the 2016 election. What does Richland County and North Dakota’s turnout look like?
Richland County and North Dakota both saw slightly higher turnout for the 2020 presidential election than the 2016 presidential election, according to data from the North Dakota Secretary of State's website.
Statewide in the 2016 election 349,945 of 570,955 eligible voters, or 61.29 percent, voted.
In the 2020 election, 363,006 of 581,379 eligible voters, 62.44 percent, voted, an increase of 1.15 percent increase from 2016.
Absentee and vote by mail ballots also saw a dramatic increase statewide in 2020 from 83,643 ballots in 2016 to 184,970 ballots in 2020.
All forms of early voting in North Dakota more than doubled from 134,805 early votes in 2016 to 272,475 in 2020.
In Richland County, turnout of eligible voters increased from 59 percent in 2016 to 61.66 percent in 2020.
More people used absentee ballots this year than in-person voting at polls, in the county.
“Well frankly, we got so many absentee votes. We had more absentee votes than we had people who voted at the polls and that is what put us over for that. But I think the reason for it is the contested presidential election,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
Of the 7,818 ballots cast in Richland County, 4,118 were absentee and the remaining 3,743 were in-person.
Due to COVID-19, absentee ballots had a precipitous increase from 2016 where only 1,247 absentee ballots were cast.
Richland, which is the ninth most populous county in North Dakota, ranked 40 out of 53 for turnout among eligible voters. The counties with the highest turnout in the 2020 election were Billings, Nelson and Wells, all less populous than Richland County.
Hage said the counting process was helped by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order in late October which allowed counties to begin processing absentee ballots early.
“It [the election] actually went pretty well. It was a little crazy at the beginning when there’s those big lines and all our people are trying to get their process down, but then it started going really smoothly. It went pretty well, I was happy with it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.