Wahpeton 15U team goes 4-0 this week

Monday, July 13, night Wahpeton traveled to Lidgerwood, North Dakota to face Forman-Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s Senior Babe Ruth team and ended up winning both games by scores of 7-3 and 4-2.
Wahpeton trailed 3-2 in game one and 2-0 in game two before coming from behind to win each game. The big hit of the night came off the bat of Ethan Manock in game two. Manock hit a triple deep to center field to tie the game at 2-2 and spark the team for a three run inning.
Wednesday, July 15, night the Wahpeton 15U Babe Ruth baseball team swept Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Jr Babe Ruth team, winning 17-3 in 5 innings and 9-0.
Wahpeton totaled 20 hits in game one with Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet each getting 4. Caden Hockert had 5 RBI’s and Fliflet 4. Jayden King gave up 1 run on 2 hits over 3 innings to get the win.
In the second game. Kappes threw a 5-inning complete game 3-hitter while striking out 11. Brett Goltz had two hits two RBIs to lead the offense. Wahpeton improves to 25-2 on the season.
The 15u will be at the state tournament next Wednesday-Friday in Williston.
