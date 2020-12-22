Wahpeton falls in triangular

The Wahpeton Huskies wrestling team got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Grand Forks Central (58-12) and LaMoure (78-0).
The Huskies had a couple bright spots in both matches. Senior Jordan Miller earned a win by defeating Brady Lettenmaier of Grand Forks Central. Miller had a different result when the two wrestlers faced each other on Saturday, Dec. 19. That day, Lettenmaier pinned Miller.
Miller learned from that and got his revenge. In that meet, the Huskies fell to Grand Forks Central 73-8. This time around, the improvement was evident as the score does not reflect the compete level that the Huskies showed in their match on Saturday.
A lot of our guys were out there against the same kid that they were out against Saturday," Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. "Even though we did lose, I'm very happy with how they wrestled that match."
Brandt loved the atmosphere showed by their team.
"I think we competed really well. That last duel was really tough for us," Brandt said, referencing LeMoure.
Brandt referenced how sometimes the team would come out flat in some matches and he wants to really work on that with his team.
Brandt loved some of the younger wrestlers who came out and competed like Coleman Barth and Weston Jensen. Both wrestlers battled hard in the 113 and 132 pound weight class.
Overall, many of these wrestlers will be coming back for the start of January in the team's next meet against Valley City set for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The Huskies had been competing well. A big loss of wrestlers at the start of the season due to injury, eligibility and quarantine have kept this team from getting to where they would like to be at the start of the season. That does not mean they won't get there, they are due for a big run in 2021.
