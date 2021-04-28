Wahpeton hosts OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational

Gabby Baumgardner of Wahpeton (left) and Parker Yaggie (right) ran in the 200 meter dash Tuesday, April 27 at Skip Butte Alumni Stadium during the OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

Wahpeton and Breckenridge track and field were two of 12 different teams who were a part of the OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational. 

Wahpeton won the girls’ 4x400 relay, led by Alison Hoerer, Kilee Bladow, Sydney Mahrer and Kinsey Pedersen. Quinn Bassingthwaite finished first the pole vault, clearing 7’6”.

Breckenridge was a winner in the boys’ 4x200 relay, led by Sebastian Anderson, Anthony Conzemius, Daniel Erlandson and James Mertes. 

Grace Conzemius placed first in the girls’ 400 meter run and second in the high jump, clearing 4’10”. 

The Huskies finished with 68 points and placed fifth in the meet while the Cowboys placed 52.5 points and finished in eighth place. 

The Lady Huskies came in sixth with 66.5 points and the Cowgirls placed seventh with 54 points. Kindred boys placed first in the meet with 144 points along with Shanley girls with 121.5 points. 

Wahpeton will have their next meet Friday, April 30 at Sisseton and Breckenridge will be at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

 

