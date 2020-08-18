Wednesday, August 19th

The Wahpeton Park Board meets at the Community Center at 5:15 p.m.

Loran Hudson and the Three C's perform for Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

Thursday, August 20th

The Junior Wildlife Club meets at the Kidder Recreation Area picnic shelter at 6 p.m.

The Red River Area Sportsmen's Club meets at the Wahpeton Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

