Wahpeton Public Schools announced Monday, May 17 the start dates to the 2021 fall sports season. Here is when each sport is expected to start with the following grade levels:

Monday, Aug. 9: Football (9-12), boys tennis (7-12), girl's golf (7-12)

Monday: Aug. 16: girl's swimming (7-12), volleyball (9-12), cross country (7-12), 7-8 football

Junior high volleyball is expected to start when school starts. Aug. 8 and 15 are mandatory meetings with the Athletic Director for parents and athletes, who are only required to go to one of the two meetings. 

