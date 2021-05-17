Wahpeton Public Schools announced Monday, May 17 the start dates to the 2021 fall sports season. Here is when each sport is expected to start with the following grade levels:
Monday, Aug. 9: Football (9-12), boys tennis (7-12), girl's golf (7-12)
Monday: Aug. 16: girl's swimming (7-12), volleyball (9-12), cross country (7-12), 7-8 football
Junior high volleyball is expected to start when school starts. Aug. 8 and 15 are mandatory meetings with the Athletic Director for parents and athletes, who are only required to go to one of the two meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.