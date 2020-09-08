The Wahpeton Huskies volleyball team traveled up to Fargo to face the West Fargo Packers. They fell 3-0 in sets as it was a tough one for the Huskies.
The first set was utter domination for the Packers as they won the first set 25-9. Head coach Addie Vancura called a timeout when it was 3-0 Packers, as they didn't seem right from the start of this game.
The second set was a bit more competitive as they were tied at 12 throughout the first set, but then the Packers went on a 13-1 run to finish the match and win the second set 25-13.
The third set went mostly like the second set as the Packers didn't waste time with the Huskies and take them out in the third set 25-4.
The Huskies have been overtaken by the opposing team's athleticism over the last couple of games. They've faced some utterly dominant teams in West Fargo, Shanley and Fargo South. According to Max Preps, West Fargo is currently ranked No. 1 in the state of North Dakota while Shanley was sitting at No. 3 and Fargo South at No. 7. That's a very tall task for a team that only has four seniors on their roster and a team that is still looking to gain their footing into the new season.
Despite the one-sided matchup for the Huskies, seniors Lexi Sargent and Haley Manson were all over the court, giving everything that they possibly could in their final season against a powerhouse team. Manson led the team with three kills and seven total assists while on the defensive end Lexi Sargent led the team with 12 total digs. Sargent was everywhere on the floor throughout the game and kept multiple points alive.
They have had a tough slate of games to start the season as they have another tough matchup in Valley City on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The Huskies are still looking for their first set win of the season as it can definitely be attainable next game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.