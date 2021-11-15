The Warbirds finished the 2021 season with a 7-3 overall record. The team placed second in its region and won the first-round playoff game against FSHP. The team lost to Cavalier in the second round.
Our only losses came against the two teams who competed in the state championship. We had a difficult year with injuries and lost two of our best players to season ending injuries when Andrew Arth and Johnny Gutzmer went down.
One of the highlights of the season came when we beat Hankinson 50-48 on the last game of the season. Gutzmer broke a school rushing record by gaining 367 yards against the Pirates. We found out later that his last touchdown run was done on a broken leg.
Arth rushed for 198 yards against Cavalier in week 2 and ran for 154 yards against LaMoure in less than three quarters. Another highlight came in the first round of playoffs when Tyler Brandt sealed the win with two late fourth quarter touchdown runs against the Spartans.
The coaching staff is proud of the way the team fought through the adversity they faced this year. We also want to thank our 3 seniors (Tate Jerdee, Zach Busse and Gutzmer) for the great memories.
The First Team All-Region Team consisted of Jerdee, Arth, Gutzmer and Jake Kuchera. The Honorable Mention All-Region Team consisted of Jason Barton, Mathias Kackman and Brandt. Coach Strenge was named the Region Coach of the Year.
Jerdee made the 1st Team All-State squad.
Brandt led the ground game with 659 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Arth rushed for 647 yards and eight touchdowns on 8.3 yards per carry. Gutzmer tallied 536 rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding 125 passing yards and two passing scores. At quarterback, Brandt passed for 464 yards and two touchdowns. Kackman led the receiving corps with 211 yards and three scores.
Jerdee led the defense with 59.5 tackes and nine tackles for loss. Kackman was outstanding in the secondary with 12 pass breakups, followed by seven breakups for Jack Manstrom. Sack leaders for the Warbirds were August Gutzmer with seven and Jason Barton with four. Gutzmer and Brian Quam recorded two interceptions each.
