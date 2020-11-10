I send out this column on Mondays so I’m writing blind, not knowing for sure how the election went, and frankly, with all the legal challenges about what votes should be counted and when, as you read this, you may not know, either.
It seems certain, though, that the rancor and divisiveness won’t disappear overnight, nor will the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health crisis that is wiping out older Americans, yet it has become a political dividing line when we should be pulling together to save our neighbors.
I started out sending these weekly letters into your homes 30 years ago with a focus on human interest stories. People. Politics were an infrequent topic, although, when I heard the invented excuses and drumbeats of war after 9/11, accompanied by language from our administration that echoed that of authoritarian regimes of the past, I could not in good conscience stay silent. “Be careful what you say,” we were told. “Either you’re with us or against us,” the president warned the world. In the name of freedom, we tortured prisoners.
Those were not popular columns in conservative circles. People tend to lose the ability to think critically amidst the fevers of war and politics, so some of my editors received phone calls and letters, and some of them folded under the pressure and pulled my column, forever losing my respect. Censored for unpopular political speech.
But I was right then, just as I was decades earlier as a teenager watching the nightly news about Vietnam and the lottery that might have called me into the battle when I turned 18. I was right about Vietnam as were the protesters who took to the streets after seeing their friends leave on military transports never to return. I was one of the lucky ones. The war ended when I was still in high school.
Some of you may be aware that these days, along with this column, I also write one for daily newspapers owned by Forum Communications, the focus of which is usually political commentary. I decided that with that outlet, I had an opportunity to refocus here on the human interest stories I love so much, stories about friends, here and gone, about my perspective from this spot on the prairie. And I further resolved that if I was going to write about politics, I’d look for the humor and absurdity in it, because in retrospect, I realized that after 9/11, I sometimes got preachy and strident, and no one wants to hear sermons from know-it-all writers.
But sometimes you simply cannot ignore what’s in front of you, and sometimes I struggle to see the humor in it. A couple of weeks ago, I took people to task for reckless behavior during this pandemic, and because responsible behavior is often scorned as simpering liberalism, I was taken to task a few times. After all, my home base is in McIntosh County, where 74 percent voted for Donald Trump in 2016, about 11 points higher than the rest of the state, which is the second-most conservative in the country.
Well, I’m right about the irresponsible, unneighborly behavior during this pandemic, too. We can’t just wish it away. Our actions and inaction have consequences. People are dying, familiar faces, and others have been so wrecked by the disease, they’ll never be the same. That’s not a liberal speaking. That’s an American speaking, someone who loves his country and wants us to do better. Viruses are apolitical. History shows that we’ve been better than we are now.
I don’t know what the next three months or the next four years will bring. That will depend upon our better angels and our ability to stop demonizing people for their politics while remembering that they’re fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, and neighbors — a community. We can debate. We can disagree. It’s a process. Sometimes half a loaf is enough.
It’s up to us. Our leaders only have as much power as we allow them to have, so we ought not follow them into dark places. Our differences shouldn’t stop us from reaching out and helping those in need, pulling together because we’re stronger that way, and most importantly, reaching deep inside to examine the values instilled by generations past, examining whether we’re living up to our potential as people, as a community, and as a nation. Ask yourself, would your great-great grandparents be proud of you now? More importantly, what will your great-great-grandchildren think about the world you’ve left them?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.