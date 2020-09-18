The pandemic has created a bunch of obstacles for athletes over the last six months. Players all over the country were supposed to be starting their fall sports seasons. Friday night lights was supposed to be something that was a tradition for all football players and families. Players were supposed to be training this summer to prepare for their fall sports. Spring athletes were supposed to be finishing their seasons in April or May.
Mental health has taken a toll on many athletes who had their season moved or canceled during the pandemic. It wasn't easy for me, either. I was completing the final year of my college lacrosse career at the University of Arizona before the pandemic canceled the second half of our season. I missed plenty of moments including senior night and our Territorial Cup game against Arizona State. It was supposed to be a night for my family to come together and celebrate my four years of being a college athlete. I can admit, I was not at peace with not finishing the season, as I'm sure many other spring athletes around the country felt the same way. I also did not have my college graduation, just like hundreds of thousands of other students around the country.
I do not think that we realized how much sports means to our mental health until it is taken away from us. According to the CDC, one of every four young adults contemplated suicide during the pandemic. Not being able to do things socially and go through the routines that athletes go through every season and every offseason has devastated plenty of players and coaches. Everyone has a purpose in life, whether it's playing sports, playing in the band, working in agriculture, you name it. Athletes need that freedom outside of school and their home to become the person that they truly are meant to be. Taking away one's true passion for something is what can deteriorate a person and even a family.
Point being, shutting down sports and delaying the start of a season is only going to make coming back and playing much harder the following season. We want to care about the athletes but we want to put them through two full seasons in a span of nine months with a fall 2020 season pushed to the spring, followed by a fall 2021 season three months later. The country was shut down for eight weeks, so delaying and canceling more events in states as time goes on will only make it tougher for the athletes to overcome what they are going through with their mental health, along with the withdrawls of not playing sports. These players are watching states all around the country play sports while they are restricted to playing in the spring.
The Minnesota State High School League and Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference needs to start all sports next month. There's NFL football being played in Minnesota, the Big Ten is coming back next month, why not start playing high school fall sports as well instead of pushing them to March?
