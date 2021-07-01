We want your summer photos

Shaylin Stelton Keenan, 9, Azelynn Foree, 9, Elaina Stelton Keenan, 6, set up a lemonade stand on Fourth Street North in Wahpeton earlier this week to raise money for Chahinkapa Zoo, which they all love. The day’s total was $154.52, which they donated towards the animal enrichment program. The trio visited the zoo the next day.
