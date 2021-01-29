Wildcats out-class Pioneers

Guard Khari Broadway drives to the basket for a layup in the first half of a college basketball game for the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats against the Miles Community College Pioneers at Ed Werre Arena on Friday, Jan. 29. The Wildcats defeated the Pioneers 99-52.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Friday, Jan. 28, the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats defeated the Miles Community College Pioneers 94-53 and advance to a 3-1 record on the season. 

The Wildcats had one of their biggest runs at the beginning of each half. They started the first half on a 17-2 run and opened the second half on a 20-5 run. The Pioneers could not hang with the Wildcats as they took advantage of their transition offense throughout the game.

Head Coach Stu Engen loved what he saw from his perimeter shooting.



The Wildcats will wrap the weekend up with a road game at Dawson Community College on Sunday, Jan. 31. The Wildcats will look to continue to be dominant and start a winning streak. 

