Wildcats out-class Pioneers

On Friday, Jan. 28, the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats defeated the Miles Community College Pioneers 94-53 and advance to a 3-1 record on the season.
The Wildcats had one of their biggest runs at the beginning of each half. They started the first half on a 17-2 run and opened the second half on a 20-5 run. The Pioneers could not hang with the Wildcats as they took advantage of their transition offense throughout the game.
Head Coach Stu Engen loved what he saw from his perimeter shooting.
"
sdasd
The Wildcats will wrap the weekend up with a road game at Dawson Community College on Sunday, Jan. 31. The Wildcats will look to continue to be dominant and start a winning streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.