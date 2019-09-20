Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss assisting residents with employment and county budget talks.
The board approved the 2020-2021 Wilkin County Minnesota Families investment Program (MFIP) biennial service agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Services. This agreement is for a program that assists in employment and training for MFIP clients.
“We need to make sure if they’re not working, they get placed on a job. They have a job search and they have different types of employment training resources that can be provided to them,” said David Sayler, human services director. Services will additionally assist individuals in searching for a new job with greater pay or more hours.
“There are jobs out there, but trying to match the skills of the clients of the individuals we work with and those jobs available – that’s the challenge,” Sayler explained.
Other challenges MFIP clients face when finding employment is access to adequate transportation and childcare.
The monthly Family Services report was approved by the board as discussed by Sayler’s presentation of intake services. As of August 2019, there have been 25 adult protection reports, whereas in August 2018 there were 16. As of August 2019 year to date, there have been 139 child protection reports, whereas in August 2018 there were 135. The increase in numbers was not significant enough to cause alarm to investigate further.
Public Health Director Stephanie Sandbakken addressed the board to propose spending which would surpass the safety health budget. Sandbakken explained that two public health nurses are becoming CPR and First Aid certified. Their training had already come out of the budget, however, there is a need to purchase an instructor starter package. This package will cost $1,388.58 and will exceed the budget by $241.75. However, Sandbakken mentioned, “The year prior we only spent $270 out of the $2,500.”
Other resolutions passed were to increase the recycling fee by $5 to residents, to set the preliminary budget to $18,278,726, and the proposed levy for $8,386,070.
“Truth and Taxation” meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Wilkin County Courthouse where the commissions will discuss the public budget.
