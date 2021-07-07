Football has evolved for over a century. From wearing just helmets with no face masks, to moving the goalposts behind the end zone, football has been constantly changing. Not just football, but all other sports have really expanded the instant replay feature over the last 20 years.
One idea that was tried before during the pandemic was a spring football season. This was first tried recently, in 2019, when the AAF (Allegiance of American Football) was created. It had eight professional teams, all of which were considered “southern teams” making it easier to host games in nice weather. The AAF lasted seven weeks before eventually going bankrupt, causing the league to fold and not even finish the season.
The XFL was next, debuting their season in 2020. As their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic definitely was the ultimate effect on not only pro football, but college football. Both the PAC-12 and Big Ten were two conferences in the FBS that optioned out of the fall season and optioned to play their season in the spring before going back to a fall season, just like originally planned. Although, with FBS teams playing in the fall, FCS teams played in the spring, which was very difficult to do when starting a season in February and ending in May, then turning around and playing in August. North Dakota State Bison Head Coach Matt Entz is opposed to this idea.
This past high school football season, Minnesota optioned to play during the spring 2021 season before overturning their decision to play a shortened fall season. These are the latest examples of how long each spring football league lasted. None of these ideas lasted more than one season and ultimately became an afterthought because of how unreasonable it sounded. Football was made to be played in the fall and winter.
Playing in the spring and asking players to play in hot and humid conditions with all of those pads on are simply unreasonable. Spring football should never be discussed again after multiple failed attempts, at the high school level, all the way to the professional level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.