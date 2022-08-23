Wyndmere EMT serves her community

Nancy Phalen joined Wyndmere-Barney Ambulance in 2009 after some of her coworkers at Wyndmere public school encouraged her to. At that time, Phalen was living in Wyndmere after moving there from Sisseton, South Dakota with her Husband.
Phalen had never thought that she would be an EMT. When she joined, she had worked at the public school for 17 years. Now she works at Ag Country in Wahpeton.
“When you want someone on your squad you want someone who is around most of the time. Now that I am out of town that is not as convenient but we do 12 hour shifts,” Phalen said.
Those 12 hour on-call shifts can vary from day to day. Some days there are no calls and others there is one after another, according to Phalen.
“You get called out at all times of the day and night. You never know what you are going to be called to,” Phalen said.
In order to balance her job at Ag Country and her shifts as an EMT, Phalen has a lot of hobbies that she likes to do. When she is not working Phalen likes reading, doing puzzles, biking and camping.
For Phalen, the job is about serving her community. A lot of rural ambulance squads do not have a large number of people. According to Phalen, the best part of the job is being able to help her community members.
“There is a need. You have to be there for your community,” Phalen said. “If we weren’t there the nearest would be Milnor, Lidgerwood or Wahpeton. Sometimes our calls are 20 miles out so then you add that on top of it.”
In order to be an EMT Phalen has gone through regular training and gets recertified each year. Since she started, there have been changes in some aspects of being an EMT.
“Technology is always changing somewhat. Even things like EpiPens. They are so expensive, that we have gone to where we can draw up our own EPI with a syringe. You can buy a little vile for pennies compared to what you would have to pay for an EpiPen,” Phalen said.
Whether she is helping with medical services at a local football game or on call in case of emergency, Phalen’s love for the job comes from the communities she serves.
“Living in Wyndmere, the feel of a small community. You know pretty much everyone and that’s nice. You know who you are serving,” Phalen said.
