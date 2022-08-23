Wyndmere EMT serves her community
Nancy Phalen works as and EMT with Wyndmere-Barney Ambulance. When she is not at on call she likes to read, bike and go camping with her husband and two sons.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Nancy Phalen joined Wyndmere-Barney Ambulance in 2009 after some of her coworkers at Wyndmere public school encouraged her to. At that time, Phalen was living in Wyndmere after moving there from Sisseton, South Dakota with her Husband.

Phalen had never thought that she would be an EMT. When she joined, she had worked at the public school for 17 years. Now she works at Ag Country in Wahpeton.



